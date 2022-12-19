Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her awkward ramp walk; actress was seen flaunting a sexy black bra

Sara Ali Khan was trolled by social media users who described her ramp walk as "awkward and sad," and even recommended that she learn the walk from her stepmother, Kareena Kapoor.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, is recognised for her bold dress choices. She recently walked the runway at a fashion show in Delhi, wearing a striking jacket, a black bralette, and matching leggings.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While the actress looked lovely, her ramp walk failed to impress netizens, who began mocking Sara. Many internet users called her ramp walk as "awkward and melancholy," and even advised that she learn the walk from Kareena Kapoor, her stepmother.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Simmba actress can be seen confidently striding down the runway, but others think she seems awkward. Sara donned a trendy pantsuit with black shoes and a short hairstyle.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her makeup looked flawless with minimal accessories. Soon after this video went viral, people began mocking Saif Ali Khan's daughter and mocking her ramp walk.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One Insta user commented, “She's definitely doesn't know how to ramp walk...really awkward walk.” Another said, “y she walks in that awkward way she must learn it from her step mother kareena.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One comment read, “she cannot walk, i mean that walk is so so pathetic, let models so their job.” One comment can be read as, “Baki sab thik h itihaas gawaah h ise ramp walk ni aati.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was most recently featured in 'Atrangi Re,' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram