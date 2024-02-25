Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash: Alia Bhatt to Bobby Deol, celebs attend in their best attires

    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    On Saturday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older and celebrated his birthday with his family and friends from the film industry.

    article_image1

    The party was attended by many actors from the film industry and they all seemed to have a gala night.

    article_image2

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt opted for a light brown suit that came with golden borders. She kept her look simple with a bindi on her forehead. 

    article_image3

    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta looked graceful in a yellow outfit that came with golden work on it. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair open. 

    article_image4

    Bobby Deol with son

    Bobby Deol attended Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's birthday party with his son and the two twinned in white shirts and black pants. 

    article_image5

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday ditched traditional attire and went for a white top and blue pants. She kept her hair tied up in a bun. 

    article_image6

    Sunny Deol

    Sunny Deol looked dapper at Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's birthday party as he wore a white shirt and topped it with a suit coat and pants. 

