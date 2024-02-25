Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash: Alia Bhatt to Bobby Deol, celebs attend in their best attires

On Saturday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older and celebrated his birthday with his family and friends from the film industry.

The party was attended by many actors from the film industry and they all seemed to have a gala night.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a light brown suit that came with golden borders. She kept her look simple with a bindi on her forehead.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta looked graceful in a yellow outfit that came with golden work on it. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Bobby Deol with son

Bobby Deol attended Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's birthday party with his son and the two twinned in white shirts and black pants.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday ditched traditional attire and went for a white top and blue pants. She kept her hair tied up in a bun.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol looked dapper at Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's birthday party as he wore a white shirt and topped it with a suit coat and pants.