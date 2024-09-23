Sandalwood actress remembers late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with heartwarming memory

Bramhagantu actress Preethi Srinivas's statement about Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's simplicity is going viral. This is another example of Puneeth Rajkumar's golden heart.

Even two years after his passing, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's name still holds power. People continue to remember his journey, simplicity, and down-to-earth nature in various ways.

Despite being the son of Dr Rajkumar and delivering hit films to Sandalwood, Puneeth's interactions with people, his words, and his infectious smile possess a power that will remain etched in our memories for a hundred years. Here's another example of Puneeth Rajkumar's simplicity.

Actress Preethi Srinivas, who plays the villain Soundarya in Zee Kannada's Bramhagantu serial, praised Puneeth Rajkumar's simplicity in a Telugu interview. The video clip is currently going viral.

Preethi Srinivas was the winner of a college beauty contest while studying in Bengaluru. Puneeth Rajkumar was the chief guest at the event. Everyone in the hall rushed to get his autograph and picture.

Preethi Srinivas and others were seated on chairs on the stage. After being felicitated, Preethi, who is an introvert, thought she couldn't miss the opportunity to take a photo with Puneeth Rajkumar. She approached him and asked if she could take a picture.

To her surprise, Puneeth Rajkumar responded, 'Oh, you are so beautiful, I should be the one asking for a photo with you. Come, come,' and posed for a picture with Preethi Srinivas.

How can a superstar be so humble? That's Puneeth Rajkumar for you - simple, down-to-earth, and with a heart of gold. From children to the elderly, everyone adored him like a god because of his simplicity and helpful nature.

