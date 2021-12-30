Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Naga Chaitanya? Who will this filmmaker-turned-friend choose? Totally messy situation

  • Facebook
    First Published Dec 30, 2021, 2:08 PM IST
    Filmmaker Nandini Reddy, who is a good friend with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya is in deep thinking whom to choose for her next film

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were among the cutest and most loved couples in the South film industry. On October 02, both Samantha and Naga shared a post saying they officially split. Soon there was much gossip and speculations about the various reasons behind their divorce.

    Last week, there was news that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were shooting at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on the same date, at the same time, but neither did they bump into each other nor make eye contact. Clever move. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Samantha was shooting for her next film, Yashoda and her ex-Chay was there for Bangarraju, which also features Nagarjuna. According to the latest news, Samantha’s good friend and filmmaker Nandini Reddy reportedly was instrumental in setting up the two (Sam and Naga) into love is in some deep thinking as per the reports.

    Nandini Reddy had once narrated a story to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and wanted them to act in her next film. Also, she was supposed to work with them on different films for different production houses. While Nandini Reddy has selected Naga Chaitanya for Vyjayanthi Movies, she also contracted to direct Samantha under the SRT Entertainment banner.  ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

    Now, the big question is, which movie will Nandini pick up to work on has sent the filmmaker into deep thought. Because if Nandini picks one of them, then the other might get upset as both Sam and Naga will be free from their current projects in a few weeks. Samantha is wrapping up Yashodha, and Naga has almost finished Thank You.

