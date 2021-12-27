Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a vacation in Goa with her girlfriends. The South’s queen shared pictures from her vacay that will surely make you want to hit the beaches.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is currently enjoying the love she is getting for her dance number in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is on a short break from work. The actress is out on a vacation with her girlfriends in Goa at the moment.

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a couple of pictures from the Goa vacay and we can’t stop drooling over them. Wearing a multi-coloured swimsuit, Samantha sat on rocks in the middle of what looked like a stream at some secluded place.

In one of the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be a water baby, enjoying splashing water as she poses for the picture. The infectious smile on her face is proof of the amount of fun the actress is having on her trip.

In another picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen posing with her friends Vasuki and Shilpa Reddy. Samantha captioned the image as “a little bit of heaven” with a pink heart and tagged her girls in it. Other than this, Samantha also shared a few videos of the place the girls are chilling which is nothing less than a picturesque location that boasts of clear water and an abundance of nature’s beauty.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in ‘Oo Antava’, a dance number in Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The song had found itself in a controversy, however, fans of the actress also went gaga over her bold look and moves in it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’ which is being directed by Raj and DK of ‘The Family Man’. While Citadel is being backed by ‘Avengers’ fame ‘Rusoo Bros’, the actress will be seen playing the role of a stylish spy alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawa. Apart from this, she has also paired up with Taapsee Pannu for a project based on a women-centric topic.

