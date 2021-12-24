Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be joining Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers and Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel’. The series is slated to go on the floors from next year.

Varun Dhawan has already been roped in for ‘Avengers’ fame ‘Russo Brothers’ for their film ‘Citadel’. The series is being directed by The Family Man 2’s Raj and DK. There is another actor who has been pulled in for the film, and that is none other than South’s Queen ‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu’ who will be playing the female protagonist in this Amazon Prime’s action-packed series.

With this collaboration, it will be for the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be working together. Interestingly, while this will be Samantha’s second project with Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan will be working with the duo for the very first time. According to media reports, the makers of the show were looking out for a fresh couple, and that is when they decided to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Bhawan.

The Amazon Prime’ spy series is expected to go on the floors from next year. There are reports that the makers are planning on bringing stunt coordinators of international repute to the table. Along with this, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be undergoing intense training and workshops for different forms of action, starting from next year. There are also reports that the two actors will be seen playing the roles of stylish spies in this action-packed drama.

As per a media report, Citadel is neither an adaptation nor a remake. Instead, the makers have opted on a spin-off to Citadel in India, given that the spy genre has universal reach, adding that in the backdrop of Indian characters, the series will be taken to a global level.

While the filming of the series will begin next year, it will most likely be released in the year 2023 and is one of the biggest and most anticipated series of Amazon Prime. Priyanka Chopra was seen in a pivotal role in the international version of Citadel.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Taapsee Pannu have collaborated for a female-oriented project which will mark Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bollywood debut and will be backed by the latter’s production house.