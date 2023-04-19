Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons Victoria Beckham co-ord set and Bulgari jewellery at Citadel Premiere in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended the Citadel premiere in London. Sam turned heads on the red carpet as she made her way to the event.

Getty Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the Citadel red carpet premiere in London. The actress was accompanied by her co-star Varun Dhawan and the filmmakers of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK, as she headlined Citadel India. As she walked to the event, the actress turned heads.



Getty Photos

Citadel India is presently filming. The Indian version is a spin-off of the international version, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.



Getty Photos

Samantha chose a black ensemble by Victoria Beckham for the momentous occasion. She was spotted looking stunning in a fitted black crop top and a matching ankle-length skirt (co-ord set). Varun was dressed similarly to her, with a black top, blazer and matching trousers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired her black co-ord set with statement diamond jewellery from Bulgari. Check out her snake necklace.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement diamond bracelet Bvlgari is to die for. It is called the Serpenti bracelet.

Getty Photos