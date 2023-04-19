Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons Victoria Beckham co-ord set and Bulgari jewellery at Citadel Premiere in London

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended the Citadel premiere in London. Sam turned heads on the red carpet as she made her way to the event.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the Citadel red carpet premiere in London. The actress was accompanied by her co-star Varun Dhawan and the filmmakers of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK, as she headlined Citadel India. As she walked to the event, the actress turned heads.
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Citadel India is presently filming. The Indian version is a spin-off of the international version, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. 
     

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Samantha chose a black ensemble by Victoria Beckham for the momentous occasion. She was spotted looking stunning in a fitted black crop top and a matching ankle-length skirt (co-ord set). Varun was dressed similarly to her, with a black top, blazer and matching trousers.

    article_image4

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired her black co-ord set with statement diamond jewellery from Bulgari. Check out her snake necklace.

    article_image5

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement diamond bracelet Bvlgari is to die for. It is called the Serpenti bracelet.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Samantha posed for the paps, showcasing her contagious smile, before joining the Citadel India team for a group shot.

