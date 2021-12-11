  • Facebook
    Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Karan Johar and more spotted in Mumbai

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Karan Johar and more spotted in Mumbai today. Saira was seen visiting Whistling Woods institute with Dharmendra. They remembered Dilip Kumar sahab today, on his birth anniversary.

    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar turned 99 today. Saira Banu was seen stepping out from her Bandra home for the first time after the demise of the iconic actor. Saira was invited by Whistling Woods, where a section of students had made a mural painting of Dilip Kumar. She was told to come and see the painting. Whistling Woods' head honcho Subhash Ghai had welcomed Saira and was with her as long as she was at the Whistling Woods premises.  

    She had written a heartfelt letter on the occasion of his birthday that read, "December 11, 1922. Peshawar, North West Frontier Province in pre-partition India. On the bitter cold night of December 11, while a raging fire fanned by the force of freezing winds was blazing in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, my Jaan, Yousuf Saheb, was born to Ayesha Begum, the beautiful wife of Mohammad Sarvar Khan, a leading fruit merchant of Peshawar, as their fourth child. This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday. Indeed, millions of fans and I (his Fan No. 1) are going to celebrate the day quietly by ourselves knowing fully well that he is with us in our lives forever". Along with her even Dharmendra was seen visiting Whistling Woods.

    Yesterday Karan Johar was seen celebrating the birthday of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira who became one.

    Sunny Leone knows to always be fashionable and on point. She looked chic in a grey outfit with a bun. When it comes to choosing sartorial picks, she always knows to slay. Also read: Sara Ali Khan to Sunny Leone to Ananya Panday and more at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 (Pictures)

    Hrithik Roshan's life coach Arfeen Khan had once said that Kangana Ranaut is on the destructive path of self-sabotage and needed some serious self-sabotage.

    Actor Vijay Devarakonda was in the US shooting for his next  Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Liger. He was also joined by boxing legend Mike Tyson on the film sets.
     

    Sohail Khan is the younger brother of actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. He also has an elder sister named Alvira Khan Agnihotri.  
     

    Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar are waiting for the release of their next movie Atrangi Re. The South actor and Sara were papped at the city promoting their film. Also read: Sara Ali Khan does 'Chaka Chak' dance on a ladder [VIDEO]
     

    Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi's beachside photos have already triggered dating rumours. Are they in a relationship?
     

    Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at a parlour in Mumbai. The actress looked a bit weird in her casual look.
     

