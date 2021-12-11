Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Karan Johar and more spotted in Mumbai today. Saira was seen visiting Whistling Woods institute with Dharmendra. They remembered Dilip Kumar sahab today, on his birth anniversary.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar turned 99 today. Saira Banu was seen stepping out from her Bandra home for the first time after the demise of the iconic actor. Saira was invited by Whistling Woods, where a section of students had made a mural painting of Dilip Kumar. She was told to come and see the painting. Whistling Woods' head honcho Subhash Ghai had welcomed Saira and was with her as long as she was at the Whistling Woods premises.

She had written a heartfelt letter on the occasion of his birthday that read, "December 11, 1922. Peshawar, North West Frontier Province in pre-partition India. On the bitter cold night of December 11, while a raging fire fanned by the force of freezing winds was blazing in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, my Jaan, Yousuf Saheb, was born to Ayesha Begum, the beautiful wife of Mohammad Sarvar Khan, a leading fruit merchant of Peshawar, as their fourth child. This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday. Indeed, millions of fans and I (his Fan No. 1) are going to celebrate the day quietly by ourselves knowing fully well that he is with us in our lives forever". Along with her even Dharmendra was seen visiting Whistling Woods.