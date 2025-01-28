Deva: Censor Board asks for kiss scene trim and other changes ahead of film release; Read on

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Deva, releasing on January 31, 2025, faces controversy with the Censor Board requesting a trim of the kiss scene and other changes before its release, despite receiving a U/A certificate.
 

Deva: Censor Board asks for kiss scene trim and other changes ahead of film release; Read on NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for a major screen transformation with his upcoming movie Deva. Set to release on January 31, 2025, the film promises to showcase the actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a tough, young cop. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva features Shahid Kapoor in a gripping role filled with intense action, punches, and dramatic moments, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer, which was released recently, hints at high-octane action sequences and a fresh portrayal of Shahid as an angry, determined police officer.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubra Sait, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is expected to attract a wide audience with its unique storyline and Shahid’s transformation for the role. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, especially as it marks a significant departure from Shahid’s previous on-screen roles.

However, just ahead of its release, Deva has found itself at the center of a controversy following its clearance by the Censor Board. The movie has received a U/A certificate, which means it is deemed appropriate for viewers of all ages. Despite this, the Censor Board has asked the makers to make certain changes to the film before its release. One of the most notable adjustments is the trimming of a kissing scene between Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde by six seconds. Additionally, the board has requested that certain “foul gestures” and profane language be replaced with milder alternatives.

Furthermore, the Censor Board has raised concerns about a reference to “Hutatma Chowk,” a landmark in Mumbai’s Fort area, asking the filmmakers to clarify its context in the film. Despite these changes, the film is set to have a runtime of 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 59 seconds.

As Deva gets ready to hit theaters, the combination of Shahid Kapoor’s bold new role and the recent Censor Board changes has generated considerable buzz, making it one of the most talked-about films this year.

