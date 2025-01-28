Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant (WATCH)

Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant, recently posted a video. He took to Instagram to propose to Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant remains in the headlines, either for her outrageous remarks or for her outspoken ideas. The actress, who has been living in Dubai for quite some time, has made headlines for her recent journey to Pakistan. Her latest talk with Pakistani megastar Hania Mirza has gone viral.

“See, I have brought so many suitcases from India to reside in Pakistan. I am standing in Lahore at the airport, I have got loads of bags and these are mine. Hania to meet you, and reside with you, and to work in the Pakistani industry, now I have come after leaving Bollywood, India. See my clothes, loads of bags. I’m standing at Terminal 21 , Hania, keep your wardrobe somewhere else. Now, we will work together. I have come especially for you,” she had said.

The actress has made a surprising statement, confirming her plans to marry Dodi Khan in Pakistan. Dodi Khan is a renowned Pakistani actor and model. He has appeared in several popular films, including Durj, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Akhara, Chaudhary, and others. Khan has around 21.9k Instagram followers. According to reports, he looks up to Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt for inspiration.

He used Instagram to propose to Rakhi. During their latest Instagram conversation, Dodi Khan and Rakhi Sawant congratulated Rakhi on her Umrah journey. Next, he asked “Should I bring the wedding procession to India or Dubai? Love you.” Rakhi too had shared a photo of herself and Dodi, and wrote, “I am so happy. Finally, I’ve found the right person for my life.”

In a recent chat with ETimes! Rakhi had said, “I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect. Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people, and I have many fans there.”

She also showed no inhibitions in talking about her ‘relationship’ with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. “Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai,” she revealed.

