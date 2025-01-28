WATCH: Mathira accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment and breach of consent

Mathira has accused Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment after he hugged her without consent on her show, The 21mm Show. She expressed discomfort and frustration over the incident.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Pakistani influencer and television host Mathira has spoken out against internet personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during his appearance on her show, The 21mm Show. The controversy arose after a video surfaced online in which Chahat is seen hugging Mathira and holding her hand, a gesture that Mathira described as uncomfortable.

In the viral clip, Mathira can be seen smiling and posing for photos while visibly uncomfortable with Chahat's physical advances. However, what aggravated the situation further for Mathira was the fact that the video was shared online by Chahat without her consent. She addressed the incident in a video, expressing her frustration at the breach of privacy and emphasizing that the moment was recorded without her knowledge or approval.

Mathira, known for her bold and unapologetic personality, made it clear that she is always respectful toward her guests. However, she found Chahat’s actions to be crossing a line. "Being a woman, I was uncomfortable because I don’t hug people, and I don’t appreciate someone touching me in that manner," she said in her video, stressing her discomfort with the situation. She questioned why the video was posted without her consent and expressed disbelief at Chahat’s disregard for her boundaries.

Despite attempts to contact Chahat and ask him to remove the video, Mathira revealed that he had not taken it down and had not offered an apology. She also mentioned feeling disheartened by the entire episode. "When you’re polite and respectful to someone, they start crossing boundaries," she said, emphasizing that this experience had taught her a valuable lesson about setting limits and maintaining respect.

