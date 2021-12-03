Sara Ali Khan to Sunny Leone to Ananya Panday and more at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 (Pictures)

Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Rohit Shetty and others walk on the red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 held in Mumbai.

Last night on December 02 we saw Bollywood celebrities come all decked up at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. Many celebs chose traditional attire and some western. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan won the most stylish youth icon. Sara looked energetic in a printed blouse and lehenga set at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Mrunal Thakur won the most stylish rising star female. The actress donned a white saree paired with an L patten blouse at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Krishna Shroff won the most stylish fitness icon. Krishna looked super hot in copper colour pants and crop-top at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Ananya Panday won the most stylish Gen Z star. Ananya Panday looked super cute in plunging bralette and long skirt at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Shilpa Shetty made heads turn in a blue gown posed for the shutterbugs. She won the most stylish fashion icon at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Sunny Leone came along with her husband Daniel Weber and posed for the camera as she walked the red carpet. Sunny Leone won the most stylish fashionista award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Manoj Bajpayee won the most stylish actor in the web series. The actor looked dapper in all-blue safari suit and a red pocket square at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Rohit Shetty won the most stylish TV host and producer of the year award. He looked fashionable in black suit at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen enjoying the event posing for the camera while walking on the red carpet at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 held in Mumbai.