    Sara Ali Khan does 'Chaka Chak' dance on a ladder [VIDEO]

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for the release of her next romantic film Atrangi Re.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for the release of her next romantic film Atrangi Re. The movie has been helmed by Aanand L Rai also has South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The Chaka Chak song has created a stir on social media and has got 29 million views on social media. Sara was seen doing her first solo performance in the chirpy song. As the Chaka Chak fever is on, the actress posted a clip where she was seen dancing on the Chaka Chak song with her team.

    To talk about Sara, she is considered one of the most popular fashion idols for a reason. The actress is frequently seen wearing the most stunning kurtas in and around Mumbai. Sara understands how to offer style goals with her uber-glam outfits when she's not winning hearts with her modest looks. Her current number, which she sang during the soundtrack premiere of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, is one such example.

    Sara chose the most beautiful white gown for the music album launch of ‘Atrangi Re’, held in Mumbai. The ivory gown, which is hand-embroidered, is from designer Rahul Mishra's collection. The silk organza gown, which can transform anyone into a fashion icon in an instant, comes with a hefty price tag. After doing some investigation, it was discovered that the gown costs Rs 2,99,500. That's a significant sum of money to spend on a gown! Also read: Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan in love with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

    Sara let her gown do all the talking at the occasion. With her outfit, the diva wore a pair of diamond earrings and parted her hair in the centre. Sara went for a natural look with her make-up and looked stunning as she walked the stage. Sara's co-star Akshay Kumar, award-winning music composer AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, producer Bhushan Kumar, and filmmaker Aanand L Rai, were among those in attendance. Also read:  Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement
     

