Mumbai AQI: Dia Mirza expresses her concern with CM Devendra Fadnavis to act on city's air pollution

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to do more to improve Mumbai's deteriorating air quality.

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

Dia Mirza, an actress and environmental campaigner, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to solve Mumbai's rising air pollution. Mirza expressed her worries publicly, emphasising the dire consequences of the city's deteriorating air quality on its citizens, particularly children, and urging prompt government action. She also raised alarm over Mumbai's worsening air quality. 

The actress resorted to X, now known as Twitter, to encourage the Chief Minister to take immediate action. She also mentioned how air pollution may have a serious influence on public health. Tagging the official account of Maharashtra CM, Dia wrote, “Sir, @Dev_Fadnavis, the levels of #AirPollution in Mumbai and Maharashtra is continuing to cause irreversible damage to lungs and health of our children".

“I appeal to you as a mother to please address this matter with the empathy and urgency of a parent (folded hand emoji)," she added.

Dia Mirza also posted a map of Mumbai with the AQIs of various sites.

Mumbai, frequently referred to be India's financial centre, has experienced a gradual drop in air quality, with some regions reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) scores in the 'bad' and'very poor' categories. This has caused substantial worry among environmentalists, healthcare experts, and citizens alike. Prolonged exposure to dirty air has been linked to respiratory ailments, cardiovascular disorders, and other health issues, especially in susceptible populations such as children and the elderly.

Dia Mirza, a United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador, has long advocated for environmental sustainability. She has continuously utilised her position to raise awareness about critical environmental concerns. 

