Sai Pallavi to Sreeleela- 4 Popular south actress who studied MBBS

This compilation features Tamil actresses who pursued their passion for acting after completing their MBBS degrees, leaving behind their potential careers as doctors.

Education is not a barrier if one wants to act in cinema. Here, if you have talent, you can go to any height. There are many actors who have dropped out of education and made it big in acting. At the same time, some well-educated people have come here with the dream of making it big in the cinema industry. In this collection, let's see about the actresses who are acting as heroines in cinema after studying medicine.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi Actress Sai Pallavi is also a doctor. She made her debut as a heroine in the 2015 film Premam, directed by Alphonse Puthiran. Sai Pallavi, who made an indelible mark in the minds of fans with her first film, has become a busy actress in Pan India, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. She studied medicine in Georgia and became an actress in cinema right after completing her MBBS.

Aditi Shankar

Aditi Shankar Director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar is currently shining as a young heroine in Tamil cinema. So far, two films starring her have been released in Tamil, Viruman and Maveeran. In this, Aditi Shankar acted opposite Karthi in Viruman and Sivakarthikeyan in Maveeran. While both these films became hits, she is next acting in the film Nesippaya directed by Vishnuvardhan. Aditi, who is busy acting in cinema, is also an MBBS graduate.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela Sreeleela is a trending actress in the Telugu film industry. Sreeleela, who has emerged as a top heroine in a short span of time, is also a doctor. She is currently acting in films without practicing as a doctor due to her passion for cinema. She made her Tamil debut with Vijay's Kottada film. It was Sreeleela who was supposed to dance with Vijay in the Matta song in that film. But it was because she was told that she was doing an item dance in her first film that Trisha was cast in her place.

Shivani Rajashekar

Shivani Rajashekar Shivani, the daughter of Rajasekhar - Jeevitha, who is a star couple in Telugu, is currently acting as a heroine in films. She acted opposite Hiphop Adhi in the Tamil film Anbarivu. Shivani has also acted in films like Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal and Nenjuku Needhi. She also became a heroine in cinema right after completing her medical studies.

