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- Rs 6 Lakh Gown! Inside Cocktail 2 Star Kriti Sanon's Luxe Outfits That Could Fund Your Europe Trip
Rs 6 Lakh Gown! Inside Cocktail 2 Star Kriti Sanon's Luxe Outfits That Could Fund Your Europe Trip
Are you excited to see Kriti Sanon nail her looks as Ally in the upcoming movie Cocktail 2? Here's looking at a few luxurious pieces from her wardrobe that make her look like a star. Let's take a cue from her for our next Europe trip.
Most stunning!
Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen in Cocktail 2, is serving major fashion goals with her undying fashion sense. From summery dresses to cute braided hairstyles, she is nailing one look at a time. Well, if you love her style, then we bring you a few of her most iconic fits that will cause a hole in your pocket.
Burberry Girl!
Kriti Sanon once donned a stunning red coloured Burberry co-ord set worth Rs 2.6 lakh. She completed her look with chunky jewellery and a sleek bun, followed by minimal makeup.
Here Comes The Diva!
For Ganpath promotions, Kriti turned up in a gorgeous black, high-slit gown from Alexander McQueen, priced at Rs 5.84 lakh. Her smoky eyes and nude lip added more charm to this already glam look.
Oh-so-stunning!
Kriti brought on the glam in a stunning peach-toned Zimmermann dress that comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 2.57 lakh. The motifs and intricate details on the dress complemented her peachy makeup well.
Sporty And How!
Kriti turned heads in maroon jersey dress from luxury fashion house Alaïa. Priced at approximately Rs 1.7 lakh. So chic!
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