Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocketry - The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's film leaked on torrent sites like Telegram, Tamilrockers, and more

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Directed by R Madhavan on July 1, the movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" came out in theatres. Sadly, the movie has been leaked online for free viewing and downloading.

    The Vikas engine, which was used to launch India's first PSLV, was created by eminent rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. He had also produced outstanding work in the field of cryogenics. He received a full scholarship to Princeton and later turned down a fantastic offer from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to work in Thiruvananthapuram for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). 
     

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R. Madhavan, is a sort of biography on Narayanan that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film in May and is currently playing in theatres. But sadly, the 157-minute screenplay is entirely unnecessary. The first part of the film, which is scripted by Madhavan (who portrays Nambi Narayanan), feels like a physics lesson since there are so many obscure and tedious scientific terms used. It is scarcely cinematic and incredibly verbose.
     

    In one scene, Narayanan and his men race over a sizable snowy stretch in what was then the Soviet Union, while the second half progresses like an espionage thriller. 

    Americans are after them because they want to steal what Narayanan is transporting to India aboard a jet that is waiting and prepared to take off. It seems like a normal James Bond adventure! Also Read:Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' sets a new record

    However, sadly the film is the latest victim of piracy, as it has been leaked online for free watch and download. The film got leaked in HD on Torrent Sites like Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online. Also Read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Doctors Day Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures latest film Doctor G RBA

    National Doctors’ Day: Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures' latest film “Doctor G”

    Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan asks the court to return his passport drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Twitter Review R Madhavan film plays high on emotions must watch drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions; must watch

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race RBA

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria RBA

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

    Recent Stories

    Single use plastic banned in India effective from July 1 Know what are the items penalty and more gcw

    Single-use plastic banned in India effective from July 1; Know what are the items, penalty and more

    TS TET Result 2022 announced; know how to check, qualifying percentage - adt

    TS TET Result 2022 announced; know how to check, qualifying percentage

    Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Watch singer's latest music video HERE RBA

    Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Watch singer's latest music video HERE

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Washington Wizards-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon