Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' sets a new record, Jug Jugg Jeeyo crosses Rs 50 cr

From Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Vikram, here is how films performed at the box office on Thursday. Meanwhile, two fresh films including R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within', were released in the theatres on Friday, Jult 1.

Image: Official film poster

Friday saw the release of R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ as well as Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Om – The Battle Within’. While these two films are in direct competition with each other, and also with other films such as Last week’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, among others. While the performance of the two fresh releases will be known on Saturday, July 2, here is a the Thursday box office report for the other films that battled the past week.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is continuously winning the hearts of the audience. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just six days of its release. On the other hand, if we talk about Thursday i.e. on the seventh day, the film has done a business of about Rs 3.40 crores in seven days. ALSO READ: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions; must watch

Image: Official film poster

Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film Vikram has left behind the superhit film Bahubali 2. Kamal Haasan's film became the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. With this it became the first Tamil film to cross Rs 150 crores in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, talking about its earnings on Thursday, Vikram earned Rs 2.1 crores worldwide on the 28th day. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

Image: Still from the teaser

777 Charlie: The story of Kannada movie '777 Charlie' is continuously entertaining the audience. Rakshit Shetty-starrer, this film is earning very slow at the box office even after its excellent story. The film has so far collected around Rs 75.70 crores in 20 days of its release. At the same time, if we talk about the film's earnings on the 21st day, according to the initial figures, the film can do business from Rs 50 to 75 lakhs on the last day.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur, R madhavan/Instagram