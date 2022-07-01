Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' sets a new record, Jug Jugg Jeeyo crosses Rs 50 cr

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    From Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Vikram, here is how films performed at the box office on Thursday. Meanwhile, two fresh films including R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within', were released in the theatres on Friday, Jult 1.

    Image: Official film poster

    Friday saw the release of R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ as well as Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Om – The Battle Within’. While these two films are in direct competition with each other, and also with other films such as Last week’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, among others. While the performance of the two fresh releases will be known on Saturday, July 2, here is a the Thursday box office report for the other films that battled the past week.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is continuously winning the hearts of the audience. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just six days of its release. On the other hand, if we talk about Thursday i.e. on the seventh day, the film has done a business of about Rs 3.40 crores in seven days.

    ALSO READ: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions; must watch

    Image: Official film poster

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film Vikram has left behind the superhit film Bahubali 2. Kamal Haasan's film became the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. With this it became the first Tamil film to cross Rs 150 crores in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, talking about its earnings on Thursday, Vikram earned Rs 2.1 crores worldwide on the 28th day.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

    Image: Still from the teaser

    777 Charlie: The story of Kannada movie '777 Charlie' is continuously entertaining the audience. Rakshit Shetty-starrer, this film is earning very slow at the box office even after its excellent story. The film has so far collected around Rs 75.70 crores in 20 days of its release. At the same time, if we talk about the film's earnings on the 21st day, according to the initial figures, the film can do business from Rs 50 to 75 lakhs on the last day.

    Image: Aditya Roy Kapur, R madhavan/Instagram

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect vs Om: The Battle Within: R Madhavan’s biopic has released against Aditya Kapur Roy’s action-thriller. Among the two films, there are chances that Madhavan’s Rocketry will not only steal the show but would also be able to rule at the box office.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location' RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location'

    Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government RBA

    Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault case Malayalam actor out on bail appears before investigating agencies drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor appears before investigating officers on 5th consecutive day

    National Doctors Day Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures latest film Doctor G RBA

    National Doctors’ Day: Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures' latest film “Doctor G”

    Recent Stories

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach - adt

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini RBA

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini

    Modi Putin phone call: India Russia Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    Modi-Putin phone call: Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon