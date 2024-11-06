REVEALED! Shalini Passi’s secret diet for glowing skin, shiny hair; Check details

Socialite Shalini Passi follows a unique liquid-based diet consisting primarily of juices and soups. Her daily regimen includes a variety of vegetable juices, ghee, nuts, and occasional protein, supplemented by a rigorous exercise routine.

First Published Nov 6, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

The 49-year-old Passi, a socialite, art collector, philanthropist, social media superstar, and now reality TV star, is well-known online for her extravagant personality, which extends beyond her intricate and striking sense of style. She has become the epitome of self-love, to the extent that she doesn't even harbor resentment toward others since it eventually damages her skin. She takes her diet seriously, which is understandable. Her daily diet consists almost entirely of liquids and soups; in fact, she hardly eats any solid food at all.

 

According to media reports, she said, "I often use ghee to start my day. I take a ghee shot. I then have walnuts and almonds." Beetroot juice combined with ginger and amla comes next, she added.

Speaking further, she said, "I also have red juice, celery juice, and sprout juice, which is essentially pulped sprouted seeds without straining." 
 

She continues her juice binge by consuming capsicum juice, which is prepared from several bell peppers. Shalini Passi's diet also includes avocado, a superfood.

Passi used to have roti, but it was too dry, so she now treats herself to a ragi or jowar chilla later in the day.

 

She revealed that she works out every day from 4 to 6 pm, doing an hour of weight training and Pilates after an hour of dancing. She eats fresh fruit before working out. In the evenings, there are a lot of veggies served, but they are all soup.

"I use the same veggies again, but this time I make a thick, unstrained soup. This includes soups prepared with vegetables like bhindi (lady finger), lotus stem, peas, and leek, as well as soups made with spinach and broccoli, tomato, and capsicum," she added.

Reports further suggest that Passi consumes chicken, fish, or eggs for protein on days when she is not going to the temple, which she usually does at approximately nine o'clock.

“I have goat curd every day. I want my bones and teeth to be strong,” Passi told media. She revealed that it was for the health of her teeth that she switched to drinking juices and soups with a straw.

Passi is so particular about her diet that she takes her own vegetables when travelling to Mumbai.

"No evidence": Kerala police's SIT gives clean chit to actor Nivin Pauly in sexual assault case

SHOCKING! Baby John poster's stark similarity to Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan raises eyebrows

Ayushmann Khurrana express happiness for being part of THIS horror comedy love story

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: THIS film of the couple failed to perform at the box office

Ramayana FIRST poster OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film to release on Diwali 2026 and 2027

