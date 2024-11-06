Donald Trump breaks into impromptu dance after closing out his US victory speech, video goes viral (WATCH)

In an electrifying moment that capped off a historic victory, Donald Trump broke into an impromptu dance following his historic US presidential election win.

First Published Nov 6, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

In an electrifying moment that capped off a historic victory, Donald Trump broke into an impromptu dance following his historic US presidential election win. After delivering a confident and celebratory victory speech, Donald Trump celebrated by giving the crowd a lighthearted dance, adding an upbeat moment to his address.

His playful gesture energized the audience and marked the end of his speech on a celebratory note.

As the music swelled, Trump offered a few rhythmic gestures, sparking cheers and laughter from his audience.

Also read: PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic' presidential win, expresses optimism for India-US ties

The unexpected dance has quickly gone viral, adding a lighthearted twist to a night filled with political triumph.

Donald Trump's victory speech

Trump, in his victory address from Florida, expressed gratitude to his supporters for what he described as an “unprecedented and powerful mandate,” saying, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president.” 

Trump’s projected win, with a narrow majority in the Electoral College, was accompanied by Republican victories in key Senate races, enabling the GOP to reclaim control of the chamber. He announced, "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate – wow, that’s good."

In his speech, Trump vowed to work toward unity and pledged a strong, safe, and prosperous America, saying, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe, and prosperous America.”

