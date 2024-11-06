Retire or continue? BIG question facing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ashwin

Cricket: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin are legendary players in Indian cricket. With their outstanding performances, they have carved a special place for themselves in world cricket. However, their recent failures have drawn criticism.

Once the world's best cricket team, India now struggles with an unstable batting lineup. After a heavy defeat against New Zealand, criticism mounts following their first home series loss in 11 years, ending an 18-series win streak.

The whitewash by New Zealand, a team without a strong record against India, shocked fans. Star players' poor performance raises questions about the future of Kohli, Sharma, and Ashwin.

New Zealand won as many Tests in two weeks as they had in the last seven decades in India. Rohit's toss decision and careless shot, along with Kohli's struggles against spin, contributed to India's lowest home Test score.

Two losses dented India's confidence. Rohit's recent form slump continued, with low scores in the first two Tests. Ashwin's impact with the ball was limited.

Kohli's decline in Test cricket continues, with limited centuries since 2020. Ashwin and Jadeja, mainstays of India's spin attack, underperformed, overshadowed by Washington Sundar's debut performance.

Bumrah's lack of wickets and Siraj and Akash's struggles compounded India's woes. The unexpected whitewash raises questions about the stars' futures, with retirement talks emerging.

