Retire or continue? BIG question facing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ashwin

Cricket: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin are legendary players in Indian cricket. With their outstanding performances, they have carved a special place for themselves in world cricket. However, their recent failures have drawn criticism.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Once the world's best cricket team, India now struggles with an unstable batting lineup. After a heavy defeat against New Zealand, criticism mounts following their first home series loss in 11 years, ending an 18-series win streak.

article_image2

Rohit Sharma Test Performance

The whitewash by New Zealand, a team without a strong record against India, shocked fans. Star players' poor performance raises questions about the future of Kohli, Sharma, and Ashwin.

article_image3

Virat Kohli's Dismissal

New Zealand won as many Tests in two weeks as they had in the last seven decades in India. Rohit's toss decision and careless shot, along with Kohli's struggles against spin, contributed to India's lowest home Test score.

article_image4

Ashwin's Wicket Haul

Two losses dented India's confidence. Rohit's recent form slump continued, with low scores in the first two Tests. Ashwin's impact with the ball was limited.

article_image5

Jadeja's Wickets

Kohli's decline in Test cricket continues, with limited centuries since 2020. Ashwin and Jadeja, mainstays of India's spin attack, underperformed, overshadowed by Washington Sundar's debut performance.

article_image6

Washington Sundar's Performance

Bumrah's lack of wickets and Siraj and Akash's struggles compounded India's woes. The unexpected whitewash raises questions about the stars' futures, with retirement talks emerging.

