Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically, mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma has made new claims against the Anupamaa actor, saying that she physically, mentally abused' her mother. So, she had an affair with her father while he was still married to Esha’s mother, Sapna.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 2:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

Esha Verma, Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, levelled severe claims against the Anupamaa actress, saying she had an affair with her father when he was still married to Sapna, her mother. On Sunday, November 3, an old post from 2020 got popular on social media, sparking the debate. Esha later erased it.

article_image2

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha revealed that her father defended and backed Rupali when her four-year-old post went viral. Esha said, “I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom.”

article_image3

Esha further emphasised that she was a child during that time and would never lie about her experiences. "It was a lot of trauma that both my mom and I had to endure. We suffered immensely, and we didn't have the same exposure that she did," she added.

article_image4

"First and foremost, both partners have responsibility for an affair. But I will add that Rupali has claimed the woman that she is, the women's rights advocate, which is ironic given her portrayal in Anupamaa. My mother's tale is that she was a wife who was cheated on by her husband, had an affair, and so on. She (Rupali Ganguly) was Kavya; I do not watch the show, but that is what I have heard. And she enters our life. She instructed my father to deliver the divorce papers, and this occurred twice with my mother. And my father would run away to India to live with her. Regardless, having an affair while married is utterly unacceptable," Esha stated.

article_image5

Esha Verma, 26, is the biological daughter of Ashwin K. Verma and Sapna K. Verma. She lives in New Jersey, USA. Her father, Ashwin, married Rupali Ganguly in 2013, after having previously married twice. Rupali and Ashwin have a kid named Rudransh.

