Ramayana FIRST poster OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film to release on Diwali 2026 and 2027

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will be released in two parts, on Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively. Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part film. Prime Focus Studios’ Namit Malhotra confirmed the release date.

Ramayana FIRST poster OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film to release on Diwali 2026 and 2027
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor has set Diwali 2026 and 2027 for Ramayana Parts 1 and 2. The first poster for the film has been unveiled, as has the release date. Ranbir plays the character of Lord Ram. Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part movie. Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios announced the release date. 

In a statement to the press, Namit said, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA"– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027."

Namit also published the first poster for the flick. The poster depicted an arrow that exudes enchantment and had a golden shine. The poster reads, “Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana" along with the release date. Check it out below:

The image was revealed just weeks after KGF actor Yash announced his involvement in the project, playing Raavan and serving as a co-producer. According to the actor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the film would not be made until the role is handled as such. To do a picture with that sort of money, you need those kinds of performers to work together." 

He also remarked that he was lured to the part of Ravana because of the character's intricacy and depth, calling it "the most exciting character" he has been offered in his career.

Diwali is scheduled for November 8, 2026, and October 28, 2027. Aside from Ranbir and Yash, the film features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

