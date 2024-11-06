Lifestyle
Elevated blood sugar levels indicate diabetes. Do you know how to recognize high blood sugar?
Many experience elevated blood sugar at night. Let's explore the associated symptoms.
High nighttime blood sugar can lead to frequent urination.
Excessive thirst at night, known as polydipsia, can indicate high blood sugar.
High blood sugar can cause fatigue and tiredness, even after rest.
Very high blood sugar can blur vision due to swelling of the eye's lens.
Unexplained weight loss can be a sign of high blood sugar.
Persistently high blood sugar can slow down wound healing.