Lifestyle

High Blood Sugar at Night: What Happens?

Image credits: Getty

Diabetes

Elevated blood sugar levels indicate diabetes. Do you know how to recognize high blood sugar?

Image credits: Getty

Symptoms

Many experience elevated blood sugar at night. Let's explore the associated symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

Frequent Urination

High nighttime blood sugar can lead to frequent urination.

Image credits: Getty

Increased Thirst

Excessive thirst at night, known as polydipsia, can indicate high blood sugar.

Image credits: Getty

Fatigue

High blood sugar can cause fatigue and tiredness, even after rest.

Image credits: Getty

Blurred Vision

Very high blood sugar can blur vision due to swelling of the eye's lens.

Image credits: Getty

Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss can be a sign of high blood sugar.

Image credits: Getty

Slow Healing Wounds

Persistently high blood sugar can slow down wound healing.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One