Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's cute relationship; from Goa vacation to wedding rumours

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set BFF goals for their fans. Despite wedding rumours and hectic work schedules, the two continue to spend time together.

    Today, April 05 is Rashmika Mandanna's 26th birthday. She is a well-known actress in the Kannada and Telugu cinema industries. Rashmika has acted in several films, but her most notable performances are in Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. For her performances in her films, the actress has received multiple Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards. Rashmika's acting in her recent movie Pushpa has been extensively praised, and the film has gained widespread acclaim from fans all across the country and the world.
     

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Today, on her birthday, we will talk about Rashmika Mandanna and her best friend/co-star Vijay Deverakonda's relationship. Rashmika and Vijay made news last month when wedding rumours surfaced. On the other hand, the Arjun Reddy actor shot down the rumours with a cryptic tweet. 

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Vijay and Rashmika became great friends after meeting Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite their hectic schedules and numerous rumours, the two make it a point to connect and spend quality time together. Here are a few instances when they demonstrated why they would always be best friends:

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda defended her and slammed the reporter. He stated, "I'm not even sure what your inquiry is...but it's none of my business. As if I'm offering a response. I'm not sure what the inquiry is asking...how is it anyone's business?" Rashmika Mandanna struggled to cope with her sentiments after her break-up with Rakshit Shetty. Vijay Deverakonda came in as her best buddy at that point.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    In a previous interview with IBT, she stated, "I was getting over my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and attention, which Devarakonda provided. I was having difficulty coping with my feelings, and he was the one who raised my spirits. He was the one who showed me that there was a whole world out there waiting for me to discover." She also stated that Vijay Deverakonda is not as insecure as her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty. "He does not advise me to give up my career. He is a free-spirited individual who want for me to be self-sufficient for the rest of my life."

    Vijay Deverakonda purchased a Rs 15 crore property in Hyderabad in December 2019. A few members of the film industry were present at the housewarming event. Rashmika Mandanna, his dearest friend, was among them. The ceremony was also attended by directors Vamshi Paidipally and Anil Ravipudi.

    When Madhavi Deverakonda, Vijay Deverakonda's mother, turned 50 in September 2020. Rashmika took to Instagram to post an adorable video of Madhavi striking a shot and lifting her cricket bat to indicate a half-century. The actress wished Vijay Deverakonda's mother a good birthday. Also Read: Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika; IMBD listed highest-paid actresses' salaries in 2022

    Vijay and Rashmika are both busy working on their films. However, this does not prevent them from spending time together. In Goa, the two celebrated New Year 2022. Anand Deverakonda, Vijay Deverakonda's brother, and a few others accompanied them on the trip. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, 5 South beauties you must follow for fitness inspiration

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness drb

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness

    Tamil actor Vinay Rai Vimla Raman to marry soon drb

    Tamil actors Vinay Rai, Vimla Raman to marry soon?

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Here is how Cody Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today know price colours specifications and more gcw

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    Who is Gulzar Ahmed, the man Imran Khan picked as caretaker pakistan PM gcw

    Who is Gulzar Ahmed, the man Imran Khan picked as caretaker PM?

    football liverpool Van Dijk vows to make World Cup 2022 memorable for ailing Netherlands coach Van Gaal snt

    Van Dijk vows to make World Cup 2022 memorable for ailing Netherlands coach Van Gaal

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness drb

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness

    IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn snt

    IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon