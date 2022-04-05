Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's cute relationship; from Goa vacation to wedding rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set BFF goals for their fans. Despite wedding rumours and hectic work schedules, the two continue to spend time together.

Today, April 05 is Rashmika Mandanna's 26th birthday. She is a well-known actress in the Kannada and Telugu cinema industries. Rashmika has acted in several films, but her most notable performances are in Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. For her performances in her films, the actress has received multiple Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards. Rashmika's acting in her recent movie Pushpa has been extensively praised, and the film has gained widespread acclaim from fans all across the country and the world.



Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Today, on her birthday, we will talk about Rashmika Mandanna and her best friend/co-star Vijay Deverakonda's relationship. Rashmika and Vijay made news last month when wedding rumours surfaced. On the other hand, the Arjun Reddy actor shot down the rumours with a cryptic tweet.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay and Rashmika became great friends after meeting Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite their hectic schedules and numerous rumours, the two make it a point to connect and spend quality time together. Here are a few instances when they demonstrated why they would always be best friends:

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda defended her and slammed the reporter. He stated, "I'm not even sure what your inquiry is...but it's none of my business. As if I'm offering a response. I'm not sure what the inquiry is asking...how is it anyone's business?" Rashmika Mandanna struggled to cope with her sentiments after her break-up with Rakshit Shetty. Vijay Deverakonda came in as her best buddy at that point.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

In a previous interview with IBT, she stated, "I was getting over my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and attention, which Devarakonda provided. I was having difficulty coping with my feelings, and he was the one who raised my spirits. He was the one who showed me that there was a whole world out there waiting for me to discover." She also stated that Vijay Deverakonda is not as insecure as her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty. "He does not advise me to give up my career. He is a free-spirited individual who want for me to be self-sufficient for the rest of my life."

Vijay Deverakonda purchased a Rs 15 crore property in Hyderabad in December 2019. A few members of the film industry were present at the housewarming event. Rashmika Mandanna, his dearest friend, was among them. The ceremony was also attended by directors Vamshi Paidipally and Anil Ravipudi.

When Madhavi Deverakonda, Vijay Deverakonda's mother, turned 50 in September 2020. Rashmika took to Instagram to post an adorable video of Madhavi striking a shot and lifting her cricket bat to indicate a half-century. The actress wished Vijay Deverakonda's mother a good birthday.