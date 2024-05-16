Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya off to Film Festival at French Riviera; actress leaves with injured hand

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is off to the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 14. Last night, Aishwarya was spotted wearing an arm sling on her right hand, accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted heading for the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan late Wednesday night. The actress was photographed while wearing an arm sling on her right hand. In a video posted on social media, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted the paparazzi with a smile as they entered the international airport.

    The actress, who attends Cannes regularly, wore a blue long coat and black trousers to the airport, while Aaradhya looked adorable in a white sweater and black joggers. 

    Several personalities from the fashion and film industries will walk the red carpet at the prestigious event. The worldwide fashion and cinema event, Cannes cinema Festival 2024, began on May 14 and will run through May 25, 2024. Like in previous years, Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will attend the festival and is likely to stir heads with her appearance. 

    Immediately after witnessing the actress preparing to fly to the event, her fans flooded the comments section with their excitement and well wishes. One fan expressed, “She looks so happy and healthy...Can't wait to see her on the red carpet,” while another commented, “Araadhya seems to be so sweet and kind.” The anticipation of seeing Aishwarya at Cannes was palpable in the comments, with many wishing her a speedy recovery.

    A third one commented, “Mother daughter duo is so sweet. Aishwariya and Aradhya both looks beautiful...cant wait to see Aishwariya at Cannes.” Many also wishes Aish ‘get well soon.’

    Aishwarya Rai in Cannes:
    Aishwarya made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, wearing a saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, stunned on the Cannes red carpet last year in a silver hooded cape gown.

    The former Miss World made a dramatic statement during the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, wearing a stunning hooded silver cape gown by Sophie Couture. Aishwarya has given some breathtaking looks on the red carpet throughout the years, including gowns and sarees. Fans are excited to see what she has planned for the red carpet this year.

     Besides Aishwarya, several other Bollywood celebs, including Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari, will walk the red carpet at Cannes 2024. 

    The opening ceremony included legendary American actress Meryl Streep as the guest of honour. Those who want to watch the action live can do so on the official Cannes YouTube channel and website. 

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
