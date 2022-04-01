Rashmika, Mandanna, Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, 5 South beauties you must follow for fitness inspiration

From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and more, here are five actresses from the South whose workout videos will inspire you to hit the gym.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Celebrities and fitness go hand in hand. If you have been following your favourite celebrities on social media, you must have noticed how strict and regular they are with their fitness, especially those in showbiz. Actors across genders have become inspirational for their fans and followers when it is to their fitness regime. Several actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have dropped some major fitness goals by shedding those extra kilos and gaining a fitter, healthier and sexier body. Here are five stunning actresses from South industries that we think you must follow; we bet their fitness videos and regime would inspire you to walk on the same path.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna: The Pushpa girl, Rashmika Mandanna is one fitness freak! The fitness videos that she often shares on social media will make you want to have a toned body just like her. Recently, she put up a video on her Instagram handle wherein she performed a number of exercises that help her to keep her body toned and sexy. On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s next ‘Goodbye’. The senior Bachchan had shared a BTS photo with Rashmika on Thursday captioning it as “Pushpa”. Rashmika commented on it in her style, writing: “Jhukega nahi”.

To watch her fitness video, click here.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The hot and sizzling Samantha Ruth Prabhu will leave you inspired with the rigorous fitness regime she has. Samantha is another fitness freak who challenges herself every single time she sweats it out in the gym.

To watch her fitness video, click here.

Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde: Rare are the time that Pooja Hegde would skip her fitness class, When in Mumbai, Pooja is often papped outside her gym and pilates class by the paparazzi in her stylish athleisure. Pooja, on Wednesday, shared a video of her performing a back exercise using new equipment at her workout class.

To watch her fitness video, click here. ALSO READ: Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout; fans must watch

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh: The ‘Attack’ actress Rakul Preet Singh who started off in the South film industry has made her mark in Bollywood as well. She debuted in the year 2019 with ‘De De Pyaar De’ and since then has been winning the hearts of millions. Rakul’s latest release ‘Attack’, also starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, hit the theatres on Friday.

To watch her fitness video, click here. ALSO READ: Is everything well between Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn?

Image: Shruti Haasan/Instagram