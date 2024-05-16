Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘777 Charlie’ star dog becomes mother, Rakshit Shetty visits 6 newborn puppies in Mysuru (WATCH)

    Charlie, the beloved dog from the film '777 Charlie', has given birth to six puppies, delighting fans and the film’s lead actor, Rakshit Shetty. Visiting the new litter in Mysuru, Shetty shared the joyous occasion on social media, highlighting the deep bond formed during the movie and celebrating this new chapter in Charlie's life.

    '777 Charlie' star dog becomes mother, Rakshit Shetty visits 6 newborn puppies in Mysuru (WATCH)
    First Published May 16, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    In a heartwarming development, Charlie, the cherished dog from the popular Sandalwood movie '777 Charlie', has once again won over fans by delivering six cute puppies. This delightful news has spread happiness and a sense of nostalgia among fans across the country, arriving almost two years after the film's premiere, which notably intensified viewers' affection for dogs.

    Rakshit Shetty, the lead actor of '777 Charlie', was so thrilled by the news that he paused his schedule to travel to Mysuru, where Charlie and her new litter are located. Shetty shared his excitement and the first glimpses of the puppies through an impromptu live video on social media, much to the delight of fans.

    777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty's family photos goes viral on social media: See PICS

    During the live session, Shetty reminisced about the journey since the film's release, expressing how the experience felt incomplete until Charlie had her puppies. "I always thought this journey would be complete if Charlie became a mother," Shetty remarked, reflecting the sentiments of the entire film crew, including director Kiran Raj.

    Despite concerns about Charlie's age and the decreasing likelihood of her becoming a mother, nature had a pleasant surprise in store. On May 9th, Charlie gave birth, defying the odds. The actor repeatedly checked in with Pramod, Charlie’s trainer, before receiving the good news. 

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film

    Shetty's spontaneous decision to visit Charlie in Mysuru underscores the deep bond formed during the filming of '777 Charlie', which extends beyond the cameras and the big screen. His heartfelt interaction with Charlie and her puppies not only celebrated new life but also reignited the charm that made '777 Charlie' such a beloved film.

    As Charlie and her six puppies are reportedly healthy, this delightful news adds another chapter to the heartwarming tale that began with a film and continues to unfold in real life. Charlie gave birth to six puppies at Pramod's home in Mysuru. Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty, who was filming the event, also captured puppies on camera. During the filming, Charlie seemed hesitant to look directly at the camera. Rakshit Shetty explained that Charlie has been exposed to so many cameras that she now dislikes facing them.

    Out of the six puppies, five are female and one is male.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
