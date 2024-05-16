Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas' family meets with road accident; one relative dead

    On May 15, Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas' family met with a road accident at Sasthamugal in Ernakulam, Kerala. His close relative, Beena Daniel, who was 61, died in the tragedy.

    Kerala Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas family meets with road accident RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    Mathew Thomas, a young Malayalam actor, and his family met with a road accident in the early hours on May 15. According to media reports, the car carrying his family flipped and landed in a gutter at Sasthamugal, Ernakulam, Kerala. Mathew's brother, John, was driving the automobile and suffered injuries. However, his relative, Beena Daniel, passed away as a result of her injuries.

    Beena was transported to a hospital for treatment. However, she died in the hospital. She was 61 and a retired teacher. Mathew's father, Biju, his mother, Susan, and Beena's husband, Saju, were all injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

    The catastrophe occurred as the 'Leo' actor's family returned from a family celebration. Their car toppled on the national highway, which is currently under construction.

    Police are investigating to identify the cause of the collision. The sad accident shocked Mathew Thomas and his family.

    Mathew Thomas debuted with Fahadh Faasil's 'Kumbalangi Nights'. He appeared in popular films like 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal', 'Anjaam Pathiraa', 'Operation Java', 'Leo', and 'Jo and Jo'. He also appeared in the current blockbuster movie 'Premalu'. 

