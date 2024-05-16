Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP leader Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' postponed? Is it because of Lok Sabha elections 2024? Read on

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has postponed the release of her next film Emergency because she is preoccupied with her Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign. She is contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mandi constituency.

    Kangana Ranaut, a National Award-winning actress, is now focused on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She is running from the Mandi seat in the current Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, all her admirers look forward to seeing her in her forthcoming film, Emergency. 

    She will play the former Prime Minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi, in the forthcoming historical political drama. However, there is an update on the movie that has to be communicated with fans. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films posted to social media to announce that the film would have a new release date because the actor-politician is preoccupied with her Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign.

    Kangana Ranaut has placed her responsibilities to the nation and her duty as a politician over the premiere of her film, demonstrating her loyalty to both her country and her party. 

    Announcing the same, Manikarnika Films wrote, "Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support. #EmergencyComingSoon"

    Kangana Ranaut wrote, directed, and produced the picture, and the creators have assured that the release date will be revealed shortly.

    Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in key parts. Emergency, produced by Zed Studios and Manikarnika Films, is widely regarded as the actress' most ambitious film to date. Sanchit Balhara arranged the film's music, while Ritesh Shah wrote the script and language. 

