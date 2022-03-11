Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika; IMBD listed highest-paid actresses' salaries in 2022

    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    From Pooja Hegde to Samantha Ruth Prabhas to Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna, here are the highest-paid South Indian actress in South Indian Cinema of this year according to IMDB
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly the second-highest-paid actress. While her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress in the South film industry.

    Here we have a list of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry we give the details from IMDB.

    Nayanthara: She topped the list with Rs 2cr to 7cr per movie. On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The second on the list is Samantha, most recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise’s hit number Oo Antava and was paid a whopping Rs 5 crore. According to reports, her fee ranges between Rs 3 to 5 crore for a film depending on the role, production house, and other factors. 
     

    Pooja Hegde: The actress is flying high with the fantastic reviews of her latest film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. According to IMDB, Pooja gets around Rs 2. 5cr to 7cr per movie.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna: Actor who enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram, is now on YouTube. On the work front, Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’, and  ‘Goodbye’, with Amitabh Bachchan. According to IMDB, she earns around Rs 2cr to 2.5cr per movie.
     

