Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika; IMBD listed highest-paid actresses' salaries in 2022

From Pooja Hegde to Samantha Ruth Prabhas to Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna, here are the highest-paid South Indian actress in South Indian Cinema of this year according to IMDB



Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly the second-highest-paid actress. While her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress in the South film industry.

Here we have a list of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry we give the details from IMDB.

Nayanthara: She topped the list with Rs 2cr to 7cr per movie. On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The second on the list is Samantha, most recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise’s hit number Oo Antava and was paid a whopping Rs 5 crore. According to reports, her fee ranges between Rs 3 to 5 crore for a film depending on the role, production house, and other factors.



Pooja Hegde: The actress is flying high with the fantastic reviews of her latest film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. According to IMDB, Pooja gets around Rs 2. 5cr to 7cr per movie.

