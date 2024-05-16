BWSSB suspends borewell drilling until next summer amidst groundwater depletion in Bengaluru

Amidst worsening groundwater depletion exacerbated by summer heat, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has ceased borewell drilling citywide after drilling 106 borewells in three months. With 6,800 borewells showing significant water level drops, BWSSB halts drilling until next summer, urging water conservation. Despite hopes from forecasted rainfall.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has made a decisive move amidst the alarming decline in groundwater levels in Bengaluru by putting a halt to borewell drilling citywide. This proactive action underscores the escalating concerns surrounding water scarcity in Bengaluru, especially exacerbated by the ruthless summer heat and decreasing water reserves.

Over the past three months, the BWSSB had drilled a total of 106 borewells in an attempt to ease the water shortage tormenting the city. However, the severe pursuit of borewell drilling was brought to a halt due to the depleting groundwater levels, aggravated by the scorching summer heat.



The groundwater situation in Bengaluru has reached a critical state, with approximately 6,800 borewells reporting a significant drop in water levels. This alarming trend has prompted officials to resort to borewell water as an alternative source in areas grappling with acute water scarcity.

Despite efforts to mitigate the crisis, the BWSSB acknowledges the severity of the situation and has opted to halt borewell drilling until next summer.



Furthermore, the recent heavy rainfall forecasted for the city has provided a glimmer of hope for residents grappling with water scarcity issues. However, it remains imperative for authorities and citizens alike to adopt water conservation measures to address the long-term challenges posed by Bengaluru's depleting groundwater levels.

BWSSB continues to explore alternative solutions to alleviate the city's water woes, including the augmentation of the Cauvery water supply in areas facing acute shortages.

