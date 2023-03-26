Rashmika Mandanna turns ‘Golden Girl’: Pushpa star is now face of a leading gold jewellery brand

Rashmika Mandanna cements her position as the ‘Golden Girl’; Read on to know more!

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Fully establishing her status as the country's unbeaten 'Golden Girl', Rashmika Mandanna, also hailed the 'National Crush of India' was recently unveiled as the face of a renowned gold jewellery company for the Telugu, Kannada and Tamil Nadu markets.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

This endorsement is yet another huge accomplishment for the celebrity, who is a brand favourite due to her relatability and renown across India. The actress will also visit three towns in one day: Jaipur, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj, to inaugurate the brand's outlets.



The Asharfi girl who became a household name with Pushpa and whose songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ became a nationwide rage, cinched this ‘golden’ deal given her wide-scale popularity and appeal that the brand hopes will help them connect and strengthen ties within a wider audience.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

It’s ironic how the country manifested this announcement for Rashmika Mandanna. Still, fondly recalled as ‘asharfi’ which literally means a golden coin – as she now turns the face for it in key gold jewellery-buying markets.

Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin have collaborated on a new film. On Friday (March 24), megastar Chiranjeevi clapped for the mahurat shot when director Bobby turned on the camera. Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot. After Bheeshma, this is Rashmika's second collaboration with Nithiin and Venky. Rashmika uploaded photos from a puja ritual held on the film set on Instagram.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram