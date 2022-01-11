Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South

After Pushpa's massive success, Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly hiked fees, leaving behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and make more. Let us take a look at 9 highest-paid actresses of the Southen film industry

Now we all know, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is 2021's biggest hit and still running successfully at the box office. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Post the film's success, Rashmika, the lead actress of the Pushpa, has allegedly demanded to increase its fee for the second part.



According to the news, the makers of Pushpa are willing to pay Rs 1 cr extra to Rashmika what she requires. For Pushpa part one, Rashmika allegedly earned Rs 2 cr, and if the news is correct, she will be getting Rs 3 crore, making her the highest-paid actress in the Telugu film industry. Let us look at 8 more highest-paid actresses in the southern film industry. Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly charges Rs. 2 crore for a movie. After The Family man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a pan-India star and gets many Bollywood films. She has signed Hollywood film for Downton Abbey director Philip John, the movie Arrangements Of Love, where Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character.



Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly earning Rs 1.5 crore as remuneration per film. A few months ago, Rakul and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official.

Shruti Haasan reportedly charges Rs 1.7 crore. The actress allegedly dates Santanu Hazarika, who won the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 Doodle Art Competition.

Tamannaah reportedly getting something Rs 1 to 1.3 crore per film. She was recently seen in Seetimaarr with Gopichand and is currently busy with a web series with Riteish Deshmukh called Plan A Plan B.



Kajal Aggarwal gets Rs 1.8 crore as remuneration for her films. Nowadays, she is busy focusing on her pregnancy. On January 1, Kajal's husband Gautam Kichlu had announced that they would be welcoming parenthood.



Baahubali and Baahubali 2 star Anushka Shetty reportedly charges Rs. 2 crores per film. Anushka Shetty will soon start shooting for the film directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.



Pooja Hegde is reportedly charged Rs. 3.50 crore for a movie. Pooja will be next seen in the pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Beast, which has Thalapathy Vijay and will start shooting her next movie with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.



National award winner Keerthy Suresh reportedly also charges Rs. 2 crores. Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming comedy flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata.