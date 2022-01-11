  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After Pushpa's massive success, Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly hiked fees, leaving behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and make more. Let us take a look at 9 highest-paid actresses of the Southen film industry 

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Now we all know, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is 2021's biggest hit and still running successfully at the box office. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Post the film's success, Rashmika, the lead actress of the Pushpa, has allegedly demanded to increase its fee for the second part.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    According to the news, the makers of Pushpa are willing to pay Rs 1 cr extra to Rashmika what she requires. For Pushpa part one, Rashmika allegedly earned Rs 2 cr, and if the news is correct, she will be getting Rs 3 crore, making her the highest-paid actress in the Telugu film industry. Let us look at 8 more highest-paid actresses in the southern film industry. Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly charges Rs. 2 crore for a movie. After The Family man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a pan-India star and gets many Bollywood films. She has signed Hollywood film for Downton Abbey director Philip John, the movie Arrangements Of Love, where Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character. 
     

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly earning Rs 1.5 crore as remuneration per film. A few months ago, Rakul and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official.

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Shruti Haasan reportedly charges Rs 1.7 crore. The actress allegedly dates Santanu Hazarika, who won the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 Doodle Art Competition. 

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Tamannaah reportedly getting something Rs 1 to 1.3 crore per film. She was recently seen in Seetimaarr with Gopichand and is currently busy with a web series with Riteish Deshmukh called Plan A Plan B. 
     

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Kajal Aggarwal gets Rs 1.8 crore as remuneration for her films. Nowadays, she is busy focusing on her pregnancy. On January 1, Kajal's husband Gautam Kichlu had announced that they would be welcoming parenthood.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Baahubali and Baahubali 2 star Anushka Shetty reportedly charges Rs. 2 crores per film. Anushka Shetty will soon start shooting for the film directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Pooja Hegde is reportedly charged Rs. 3.50 crore for a movie. Pooja will be next seen in the pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Beast, which has Thalapathy Vijay and will start shooting her next movie with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    National award winner Keerthy Suresh reportedly also charges Rs. 2 crores. Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming comedy flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Lady superstar Nayanthara reportedly charges Rs 2.5 - 3 crore per film. Nayanthara will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice RCB

    Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    Here how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress RCB

    Here's how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi security lapse an imaginary threat drb

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse an ‘imaginary threat’?

    Hollywood Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends co workers for The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Find out drb

    Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Hollywood Actor Dwayne Hickman popularly known for his role of Dobie Gillis passes away at 87 drb

    Actor Dwayne Hickman, popularly known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’, passes away at 87

    Recent Stories

    Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea will hold 35 dot 8 per cent gcw

    Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, will hold 35.8 per cent

    Haridwar district administration bans devotees from taking holy dip on Makar Sakranti amid COVID surge gcw

    Haridwar district administration bans devotees from taking holy dip on Makar Sakranti amid COVID surge

    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh Chandrasekhar' RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh'

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    PHOTOS: Genetically-modified pig saves heart patient; offers hope for millions more

    Rolls Royce car sales hits record in 2021 highest in 117 year history gcw

    Rolls-Royce car sales hits record in 2021, highest in 117-year history

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon