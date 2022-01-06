Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga

Here’s a look at seven Indian actresses who have openly shown their love and respect to ancient yoga to keep themselves fit and healthy.



Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of yoga has only grown due to its proven benefits in controlling stress, heart issues and other health-related problems. Here are 7 Indian actresses who have included yoga in their overall exercising schedule.



Deepika Padukone: Deepika left fitness enthusiasts pumped up with her Yoga poses during the lockdown last year. She also shared a video on Yoga saying,,“I love…my yoga mat. That’s it. That’s the post (sic).”



Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest South Indian actresses. Here you can see her balancing her body in an aerial yoga hammock while being upside down. “Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions,” she wrote.

Malaika Arora: Kareena Kapoor's best friend is also a keen yoga follower and very passionate about Yoga that; she started her own yoga studio in Mumbai.



Anushka Shetty: She was a yoga teacher before entering the film industry. The Baahubali star once wrote on her social media page, "There are many positive changes since I started doing Yoga. It balances both your body and mind. Like education and sports, I wish parents integrate Yoga into their kid's lifestyle right from their childhood ".



Kareena Kapoor: The 41-year-old actress, mother of two is known for pursuing a super healthy and desi diet; her go-to workout style is even more holistic. Kareena is seen doing many forms of Yoga, including aerial Yoga, Surya Namaskar and many more.



Lissy: Malayalam actress Lissy is an avid practitioner of yoga told her fans on Facebook, "Yoga, Kalari, strolling or whatever u do, Keep practising!!!!! Regard your wellbeing.”

Shriya Saran: In an interview, Shriya has said, "It's a form of meditation called 'Vipashna'. It's very scientific, it's about understanding yourself, your own body."

Trisha: The actress once wrote on social media, " I love yoga, I swear by yoga, its whats always worked for me more than any other form of fitness...OM."

