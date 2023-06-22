Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's WILD bedroom song shouldn't be missed-WATCH

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: The passionate romance between Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee on 'Mauka Pe Laabh La' is just too hot to handle; watch video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee light up the screen with their electric and wild bedroom passion in the famous song 'Mauka Pe Laabh La.'

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video demonstrates their unmistakable chemistry and engaging performance, which captivates spectators. The video of Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee's crazy romance on 'Mauka Pe Laabh La' has gotten much attention from viewers. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Through their amazing acting and mesmerising dancing routines, Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee bring an explosive and passionate romance to life in the video for 'Mauka Pe Laabh La.'

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their connection on-screen is evident as they portray a hot, passionate love tale. The intriguing faces, intense gazes, and enticing movements of the couple create an engaging environment that draws spectators into their world.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has gone viral, with fans complimenting the duo's outstanding performances and powerful chemistry on-screen.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Mauka Pe Laabh La' has received more than 414K views on YouTube. Also Read: Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neeyat trailer Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years (MAH)

    Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years

    Missing Titanic submarine Why Netflix is facing criticism Why documentary The Deepest Breath is in news RBA

    Missing Titanic submarine: Why Netflix is facing criticism? Why documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ is in news?

    Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE ATG

    Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE

    Moonlight to Call Me By Your Name 7 must-watch films this Pride month (MAH)

    Moonlight to Call Me By Your Name: 7 must-watch films this Pride month

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut faces flak for approving Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dig at Hrithik Roshan - WATCH ADC

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut faces flak for approving Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dig at Hrithik Roshan - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Exercise to self-care-7 BEST habits for healthier lifestyle - gps

    Exercise to self-care-7 BEST habits for healthier lifestyle

    Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts AJR

    Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts

    PM Modi's US Visit: India, US plan for long-range ultra-lightweight Howitzer

    PM Modi's US Visit: India, US plan for long-range ultra-lightweight Howitzer

    From Adipurush to Shamshera: Top 7 worst trending Bollywood movies ADC

    From Adipurush to Shamshera: Top 7 worst trending Bollywood movies

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises heat in new black bikini photoshoot (PICTURES) vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises heat in new black bikini photoshoot (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon