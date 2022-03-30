Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor’s song as tribute; watch

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and more stars give a groovy tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor. Prime Video has released a special video ahead of Sharmaji Namkeen’s release which will certainly leave you teary-eyed.

With only a few hours to go for legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen to release, Bollywood stars including Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor, his niece Kareena Kapoor, nephew Armaan Jain and Ranbir’s soon-to-be wife Alia Bhatt, have paid a special tribute to the late actor. A video shows at least 11 Bollywood stars grooving to Rishi’s famous song ‘Om Shanti Om as they lovingly remember the actor ahead of his last film’s release.

Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, will be released on Thursday, March 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release, the makers have released a tribute video which shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars dancing to his famous song ‘Om Shanti Om’. The video also shows the original video where young Rishi dances to the song that won the hearts of millions of women in those days.

While you watch the video, we suggest you keep a handkerchief ready as the sweet and heart-warming video will certainly leave you teary-eyed. You can watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black at Sharmaji Namkeen’s promotions

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Armaan Jain, the tribute video also shows actors Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Siddhant Chaturvedi. All the actors have worn the iconic silver shimmery ‘Monty’ jacket that Rishi Kapoor had worn in the original video. The actors also imitated Rishi’s dance moves from the iconic song.

ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

Sharmaji Namkeen is the last film of Rishi Kapoor. The late actor passed away on April 30, 2020, and unfortunately, the film’s shooting could not be finished. However, actor Paresh Rawal stepped in for the Kapoor family and decided to complete the shoot. Sharmaji Namkeen has been helmed by Hitesh Bhatia while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has backed the film financially.