Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor’s song as tribute; watch

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and more stars give a groovy tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor. Prime Video has released a special video ahead of Sharmaji Namkeen’s release which will certainly leave you teary-eyed.

    Sharmaji Namkeen Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor song as tribute watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 7:57 PM IST

    With only a few hours to go for legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen to release, Bollywood stars including Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor, his niece Kareena Kapoor, nephew Armaan Jain and Ranbir’s soon-to-be wife Alia Bhatt, have paid a special tribute to the late actor. A video shows at least 11 Bollywood stars grooving to Rishi’s famous song ‘Om Shanti Om as they lovingly remember the actor ahead of his last film’s release.

    Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, will be released on Thursday, March 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release, the makers have released a tribute video which shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars dancing to his famous song ‘Om Shanti Om’. The video also shows the original video where young Rishi dances to the song that won the hearts of millions of women in those days.

    While you watch the video, we suggest you keep a handkerchief ready as the sweet and heart-warming video will certainly leave you teary-eyed. You can watch the video here:

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black at Sharmaji Namkeen’s promotions

    Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Armaan Jain, the tribute video also shows actors Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Siddhant Chaturvedi. All the actors have worn the iconic silver shimmery ‘Monty’ jacket that Rishi Kapoor had worn in the original video. The actors also imitated Rishi’s dance moves from the iconic song.

    ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Sharmaji Namkeen is the last film of Rishi Kapoor. The late actor passed away on April 30, 2020, and unfortunately, the film’s shooting could not be finished. However, actor Paresh Rawal stepped in for the Kapoor family and decided to complete the shoot. Sharmaji Namkeen has been helmed by Hitesh Bhatia while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has backed the film financially.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout fans must watch drb

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout; fans must watch

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari Bawaal drb

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’

    RRR Box Office SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 100 cr mark soars high Rs 107 cr drb

    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    Recent Stories

    Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM s chair gcw

    Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM's chair

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout fans must watch drb

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout; fans must watch

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV auction to continue till March 31 gcw

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV, auction to continue till March 31

    ipl 2022 Akhtar predicts Babar Azam's IPL price tag hopes to see him open with Kohli some day snt

    Akhtar predicts Babar Azam's IPL price tag; hopes to see him open with Kohli some day

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon