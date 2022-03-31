Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    Neetu Kapoor was asked “Bahu kab aa rahi hai?” by the paps in Mumbai on Thursday. Here is what Ranbir Kapoor's mother had to say about it.

    Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has become the talk of the time. Ever since the two made their relationship official, they have been bombarded by the paps and fans alike about their wedding. There have been rumours that the couple may be getting married in April, however, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was asked by the paps about “Bahu kab aa rahi hai”. The soon-to-be mother-in-law had an answer to the query that every Ranbir-Alia fan has.

    Neetu Kapoor was at a shoot location when she was clicked by the paparazzi. The veteran actress also had a little chit-chat with the photographers. That is when one of the paps asked about when her daughter-in-law would arrive home.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Answering the question, Neetu Kapoor first flashed a smile and then made a hand gesture towards the sky. Her gesture meant that the Bahu would come as per God’s will.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Neetu Kapoor was further heard giving updates on Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films including Shamshera and Brahamstra. She also said that Rishi Kapoor’s last film was released on March 31, while speaking to the paps.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was recently seen at Manish Malhotra’s store in Mumbai. The ace fashion designer was also at the Kapoors’ residence. These sightings gave rise to speculations that the wedding preparations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are underway.

