Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding?

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, fresh reports have claimed that the couple may have decided to postpone their wedding.

With only a few days left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, reports are coming in that the couple may have decided to postpone their wedding. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is one of the most-awaited and also the biggest Bollywood wedding of this year, with all eyes glued to the minutest details and updates regarding their Shaadi. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have been reported to begin on Wednesday, April 13. However, there are fresh reports that have claimed that the couple has decided to push their wedding date.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt claimed that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to postpone their wedding. The report further quoted Rahul saying that the reason for the postponement is that all the information regarding the wedding has been ‘leaked’ in the media. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details

“Everything has been changed because there is a lot of pressure,” the report quoted Alia Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt on the change in dates. While there is no official confirmation about their wedding from either Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, it was confirmed by Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt who said that he had received an invitation for the wedding. At the same time, Rahul Bhatt, who claimed that Alia and Ranbir have decided to push the dates, did not reveal the fresh dates.

=Rahul Bhatt told AajTak: “The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon." ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: 200 bouncers will secure the wedding venue, reports

