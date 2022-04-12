Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details

The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has created quite a buzz in Bollywood. Here's some scope on who will be in attendance at the event.

While the wedding reception will undoubtedly include the who's who of the film industry, the private wedding will only be attended by 150 to 200 individuals. According to our source, Shah Rukh Khan and her family, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from Bollywood will attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony.



Apart from the family, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji (Ranbir's best buddy) will attend the wedding. In addition, Alia and Ranbir will appear together in Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming film Brahmastra for the first time.

Vastu Apartment's security has been ramped up, and no outsider will be permitted to enter without authorization. On Monday, the wedding locations, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow were lit up, and Sabyasachi garments were transported to the site.