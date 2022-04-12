Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has created quite a buzz in Bollywood. Here's some scope on who will be in attendance at the event.

    We can't stop talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding! The pair have left admirers wanting more, from the wedding preparations to the decor. The marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has created quite a stir in Bollywood. 
     

    While the wedding reception will undoubtedly include the who's who of the film industry, the private wedding will only be attended by 150 to 200 individuals. According to our source, Shah Rukh Khan and her family, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from Bollywood will attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony. 
     

    Apart from the family, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji (Ranbir's best buddy) will attend the wedding. In addition, Alia and Ranbir will appear together in Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming film Brahmastra for the first time. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth will leave you stunned!

    Vastu Apartment's security has been ramped up, and no outsider will be permitted to enter without authorization. On Monday, the wedding locations, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow were lit up, and Sabyasachi garments were transported to the site. Also Read: Netizens wondering is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Check out her latest pictures

    The Vastu Apartment, where Ranbir and Alia are all ready to take the pheras, will be decked by tonight, with wedding festivities due to begin tomorrow. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Sanjay Dutt gives some marriage advice

