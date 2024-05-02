Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH

    A resurfaced video from 2004 featuring a 16-year-old Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm. This glimpse into her past predates her Bollywood debut, offering a fascinating peek into her early years before stardom

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 2, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra finds herself amidst the glow of success with her latest cinematic venture, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' where she shares the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. This film has earned accolades for her portrayal of Amarjot Kaur, the wife and musical partner of Chamkila. While her acting prowess has long been celebrated, fans were pleasantly surprised by her singing abilities showcased in the movie. Interestingly, Parineeti's affinity for singing traces back to her earlier years, as evidenced by a recently resurfaced video from 2004.

    The viral video features a 16-year-old Parineeti singing a patriotic song titled 'Desh Ki Sewa' alongside other children. Dr. NS Manhas, Director and Head of Programmes at DD Chandigarh, confirmed its authenticity, indicating it was produced at DD Chandigarh in 2004, predating Parineeti's Bollywood debut in 2011 with 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.'

    ALSO READ: 'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    This journey from a talented teenager to a Bollywood luminary underscores Parineeti's enduring passion for the arts. Despite the uncertainties surrounding her future in the industry at the time, her talent shone brightly, hinting at the success awaiting her.

    Beyond her professional achievements, Parineeti's personal life has recently captured attention. Her husband, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, underwent emergency eye surgery in London due to a retinal hole. Despite her bustling schedule promoting her film, Parineeti stood steadfastly by his side during his recovery, illustrating her unwavering commitment to family.

    Parineeti took to the microblogging platform X to express gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' Her heartfelt message struck a chord with fans, reaffirming her stature as a powerhouse in the industry. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is presently available for streaming on Netflix, offering audiences the chance to witness Parineeti's stellar performance firsthand.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
