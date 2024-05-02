'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

'Laapataa Ladies', a cinematic masterpiece directed by Kiran Rao and distributed by Jio Studios, is generating waves of laughter and appreciation in theaters. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, combines humor and a compelling narrative to attract both critics and spectators. The allure of 'Laapataa Ladies' stretches beyond the film, receiving praise from Bollywood's best, including Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka and Alia couldn't contain their admiration, thanking Kiran Rao for providing fans with such a lovely movie experience.

Alia Bhatt hails Kiran Rao for 'Laapataa Ladies'

"Such a wonderful time at the movies.. These ladies @pratibha_ranta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen @ss_this_side @ravikishann) truly have my heart.. @raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you..."

Priyanka Chopra hails Kiran Rao for 'Laapataa Ladies'

"Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem. Make more movies!"

The film is directed by Kiran Rao and Sneha Desai wrote its screenplay and dialogues which bring the storyline, an adaptation of Biplab Goswami's acclaimed tale, to life, while Divyanidhi Sharma's extra dialogues enrich it even more. The story is about two newlyweds who are mistakenly separated from their husbands shortly after their respective marriages.

