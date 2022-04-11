Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: 200 bouncers will secure the wedding venue, reports

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, reports have claimed that at least 200 bouncers will be placed at the wedding venue to tighten the security.

    Image: Getty Images

    With barely a few days left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s grand wedding, constant updates are coming to the fore regarding their celebrations. Whether is the information on Alia’s Sabyasachi lehenga or the RK House being decked up with lights, fans of the two Bollywood stars have been eager to find out every detail about the big fat Bollywood wedding. And when such a big wedding is to take place, then enhanced and tight security is one of the top aspects of it.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, there are reports that the security at the wedding venue has been beefed up to ensure a hassle-free celebration.

     

    ALSO READ: Did Ranbir Kapoor lose his virginity at 15?

    Image: Getty Images

    If reports are to be believed, at least 200 bouncers will be deployed at the wedding venue. In an interview, Rahul Bhatt reportedly said that ‘Yusuf Ibrahim’, Alia Bhatt’s security in-charge will be taking care of the entire security at the wedding.

    Image: Getty Images

    The report further claimed that Yousuf Ibrahim’s Mumbai-based ‘9/11 security agency’ will be in charge of security arrangements at the wedding. Guards will also be deployed at the RK Studio premises in Chembur.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Here’s where the couple plans to host their reception

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be getting married on April 17 at the former’s ancestral home in Chembur. Preparations have already begun at the wedding venue as the entire place is being decked up with lights.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Several celebrities have reportedly been invited to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The guest list includes the likes of Ranbir and Alia’s best friend and ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Masaba Gupta, among others. Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is one of the most-awaited Bollywood weddings; it will most likely be the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year 2022.

