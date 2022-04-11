Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: 200 bouncers will secure the wedding venue, reports

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, reports have claimed that at least 200 bouncers will be placed at the wedding venue to tighten the security.

With barely a few days left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s grand wedding, constant updates are coming to the fore regarding their celebrations. Whether is the information on Alia’s Sabyasachi lehenga or the RK House being decked up with lights, fans of the two Bollywood stars have been eager to find out every detail about the big fat Bollywood wedding. And when such a big wedding is to take place, then enhanced and tight security is one of the top aspects of it.

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, there are reports that the security at the wedding venue has been beefed up to ensure a hassle-free celebration. ALSO READ: Did Ranbir Kapoor lose his virginity at 15?

If reports are to be believed, at least 200 bouncers will be deployed at the wedding venue. In an interview, Rahul Bhatt reportedly said that ‘Yusuf Ibrahim’, Alia Bhatt’s security in-charge will be taking care of the entire security at the wedding.

The report further claimed that Yousuf Ibrahim’s Mumbai-based ‘9/11 security agency’ will be in charge of security arrangements at the wedding. Guards will also be deployed at the RK Studio premises in Chembur. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Here’s where the couple plans to host their reception

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be getting married on April 17 at the former’s ancestral home in Chembur. Preparations have already begun at the wedding venue as the entire place is being decked up with lights.

