Lifestyle

Heatwave in India: Bulldog to Boxer-7 dog breeds that need AC

Seven dog breeds may benefit from air conditioning, especially in hot areas.

Image credits: Freepik

French Bulldog

French Bulldogs, like other brachycephalic breeds, have flat features that make body temperature regulation difficult. Air conditioning might help them in hot weather.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs have dense coats and are prone to overheating, especially in warmer climates. Air conditioning can help them stay comfortable and avoid heat-related health issues.

Image credits: pexels

Boxer

Active boxers might overheat during play or activity, especially in hot weather. Air conditioning gives them a cool place to recover.

Image credits: Freepik

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus have long, flowing coats that can trap heat, especially in humid conditions. Air conditioning can help prevent them from overheating and maintain their comfort.

Image credits: Freepik

Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards have thick, winter-appropriate fur. They can overheat quickly in warmer weather, so air conditioning can avoid heatstroke.

Image credits: Pixabay

Pug

Similar to Bulldogs, Pugs have short muzzles and can overheat easily. Air conditioning can relieve heat stress for these affectionate companions.

Image credits: Freepik

Bulldog

Bulldogs have short noses, making it difficult for them to regulate their body temperature in hot weather. Air conditioning can help them stay cool and comfortable.
 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One