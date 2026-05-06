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Ram Gopal Varma: RGV's Viral Post On Vijay's Win Says Karunanidhi Never Saw It Coming
As celebs from all over India congratulate Thalapathy Vijay for his massive political win, director Ram Gopal Varma has jumped in with his classic RGV-style commentary. His social media post is now going viral, and for good reason.
Vijay's entry is a game-changer in Tamil politics.
Vijay's victory is being discussed across the country.
Ram Gopal Varma's social media post.
Varma posted this interesting take on Vijay's victory on social media. He shared an old photo showing a young Vijay standing behind the late Tamil leader Karunanidhi (Kalaignar). Varma added his own satirical twist, writing, “Kalaingar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party”. With this comment, RGV highlighted that the challenge from Vijay to a party with deep roots like the DMK was completely unforeseen.
Kalaingar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party 🙏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NNp6Ge73S
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2026
How will Vijay's mark as Chief Minister be?
Ram Gopal Varma's comment has gone viral on social media. People are now talking about how a boy who once stood in the shadow of DMK's top leaders has now risen to challenge the party's very existence. Vijay is proving he's not just a movie star, but also a sharp political strategist.
He managed to push a strong party like the DMK to third place. Word is that as CM, he plans to bring in many changes. He wants to govern with his own 'mark', introducing new schemes for Tamil Nadu. Everyone is now watching to see what other wonders Vijay will achieve as Chief Minister.
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