Ram Gopal Varma's comment has gone viral on social media. People are now talking about how a boy who once stood in the shadow of DMK's top leaders has now risen to challenge the party's very existence. Vijay is proving he's not just a movie star, but also a sharp political strategist.

He managed to push a strong party like the DMK to third place. Word is that as CM, he plans to bring in many changes. He wants to govern with his own 'mark', introducing new schemes for Tamil Nadu. Everyone is now watching to see what other wonders Vijay will achieve as Chief Minister.