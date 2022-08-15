Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer registers jump in earnings on Day 4

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aanand L Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, hit the theatres on August 11. On day four at the box office, the film picked up its earnings.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known to do at least three to four films a year. This year, so far, three films of the actor have already been released, including Aanand L Rai’s directorial, ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Along with Akshay, the makers had high hopes for the film that hit the theatres on August 11. It was expected that the film would do well at the box office, but despite the festive holiday and the long weekend, the film could not gain much traction at the ticket window.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The initial figures for the fourth day of Raksha Bandhan’s theatrical release are out, according to which there has been a jump in the earnings of the film on Sunday. Continue reading to know how much the Akshay Kumar-starrer earned on Sunday, and its total collection so far.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Sunday proved beneficial for Akshay: Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' may be earning less than expected, but it has received a positive response from the critics. As per the initial data of the fourth day i.e. Sunday, there has been a jump in the earnings of 'Raksha Bandhan'. According to the box office report, the film had a collection of Rs 9 crore on the first day, which was already not satisfactory and after that, there was a huge drop in the collection on the second day.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    It did a business of Rs 6 crore to Rs 6.40 crore on the second day. On the third day, Akshay's film earned only Rs 6.80 crore. On Sunday, it raked in Rs 7.10 crores from online booking and about Rs 1.60 crores from the ticket window. In this way, on the fourth day of release, the film collected a total of Rs 8.70 crores.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Collection remains below budget cost: Based on the brother-sister relations, Akshay Kumar's film was released on the right occasion – on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Even though there has been a jump in the earnings on the fourth day, the film’s collections have been recording a slow growth. Several shows of the film were also cancelled due to a lack of good response from the audience. So far, the film has earned much less than its budget; Raksha Bandhan was made on a budget of Rs 70 crores, whereas in the last four days, it has collected around Rs 28 crores.

