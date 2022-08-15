Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer registers jump in earnings on Day 4

Aanand L Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, hit the theatres on August 11. On day four at the box office, the film picked up its earnings.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known to do at least three to four films a year. This year, so far, three films of the actor have already been released, including Aanand L Rai’s directorial, ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Along with Akshay, the makers had high hopes for the film that hit the theatres on August 11. It was expected that the film would do well at the box office, but despite the festive holiday and the long weekend, the film could not gain much traction at the ticket window.

The initial figures for the fourth day of Raksha Bandhan’s theatrical release are out, according to which there has been a jump in the earnings of the film on Sunday. Continue reading to know how much the Akshay Kumar-starrer earned on Sunday, and its total collection so far. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan's film inches closer to Rs 40 cr

Sunday proved beneficial for Akshay: Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' may be earning less than expected, but it has received a positive response from the critics. As per the initial data of the fourth day i.e. Sunday, there has been a jump in the earnings of 'Raksha Bandhan'. According to the box office report, the film had a collection of Rs 9 crore on the first day, which was already not satisfactory and after that, there was a huge drop in the collection on the second day. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli to Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, stars fans on Independence Day

It did a business of Rs 6 crore to Rs 6.40 crore on the second day. On the third day, Akshay's film earned only Rs 6.80 crore. On Sunday, it raked in Rs 7.10 crores from online booking and about Rs 1.60 crores from the ticket window. In this way, on the fourth day of release, the film collected a total of Rs 8.70 crores.

