Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan's film inches closer to Rs 40 cr

    Advait Chandan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, starring actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, released in the theatres on Thursday, August 11. The film was able to benefit itself from the long weekend, as the Sunday collection saw an increase.

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ has been in the midst of controversies, even before it hit the theatres. From boycott calls to legal troubles, the film has been facing many issues. Amidst this, it found appreciation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences a couple of days ago. Despite the Academy promoting it, the film has not been able to make much of a business in terms of its box office collection.

    Laal Singh Chaddha’s witnessed a drop in collections for three consecutive days, since the time it was released in the theatres. The initial figures of how Aamir Khan-starrer performed on the fourth day of its release, i.e. Sunday, have been revealed.

    The Sunday collections of Laal Singh Chaddha brought some relief to the makers. After three consecutive days of decline in collections, the box office figures shot up on Sunday.

    According to the initial figures, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has done a business of about Rs 10 crores across the country, taking advantage of the holiday. With this, the film has now earned a total of Rs 37.96 crores nationwide. The film had a 17.21 per cent occupancy in the Hindi belt on Sunday, reportedly.

    Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, has been directed by Advait Chandan and written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. It is the official Indian adaptation of 1994’s Oscar-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’, starring actor Tom Hanks.

