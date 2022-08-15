Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli to Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, stars fans on Independence Day

Celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to social media on Monday, to wish their fans 75 years of Independence as India celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Mahotsav’ today, August 15. Take a look at what the stars had to say on India’s Independence Day.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

India is celebrating its glorious 75 years of Independence today, on Monday, August 15. With the ‘har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations across the country, this Independence Day holds very special importance. From changing their display pictures to hoisting the national flag at their residence, celebrities from the film fraternity have also joined the celebrations. On Monday, the stars from showbiz posted pictures and wishes for their fans on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. Take a look at celebrities who posted wishes on social media on Monday:

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared an image with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of Independence Day. The couple was seen posing in front of the national flag that they hoisted at their residence. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan's film inches closer to Rs 40 cr

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

R Madhavan: Actor-director R Madhavan also took to social media to wish everyone on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. The actor shared a poster of his directorial maiden venture ‘Rocketry: The Nambi effect’ in tricolours. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: 5 Bollywood stars who served in the Indian army before joining film industry

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

Kangana Ranaut: Hindi film industry’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut posted a number of Instagram stories wherein she was seen waving the national flag. She wished all her fans a Happy Independence Day on the occasion.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

Priyanka Chopra: Global star Priyanka Chopra may not be in the country but that doesn’t make her any less enthusiastic about the Independence Day celebrations. The actor shared an image of the front page of an English daily from the day when India gained Independence from the British in 1947.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

Sara Ali Khan: In an interesting post, Sara Ali Khan posted a collage of pictures with her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh. The pictures showed the mother-daughter duo dressed in colours that represent the national flag.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor(s)

Disha Patani: Sharing an image of the national flag, Bollywood actor Disha Patani also wished her fans a very Happy Independence Day. On the professional front, she was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which hit the theatres on July 29.