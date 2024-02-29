Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: let's take a look at educational qualifications

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    As Radhika Merchant prepares to enter the Ambani family by marrying Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, some reports are out about her educational credentials and her husband-to-be; check it out.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son who just got engaged to Radhika Merchant, graduated from Brown University in Rhode Island, USA.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Moving on to the Ambani family's oldest son, Aakash Ambani, whose educational background includes majoring in Economics from Brown University in the United States.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anant Ambani had his early schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School before continuing his studies at Brown University.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anant M. Ambani is an Indian business executive who has been a director on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022, and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He will also be a Reliance Foundation's board member beginning in September 2022.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anant Ambani recently talked about his love for animals, his ambitious project Vantara in Jamnagar and a slew of issues.

     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Talking about his fiancé, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani said, "I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, is on the Board of Directors of Encore Healthcare (EHPL), where her parents are the CEO and Managing Director.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Radhika, the future wife of Anant Ambani, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Politics and Economics from New York University.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Vicky Kaushal THE new Villain in Ranbir Kapoor Animal Park? Read THIS RBA

    Is Vicky Kaushal THE new Villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal Park'? Read THIS

    Priyanka Chopra shows off her toned physique in mirror selfie; actress prepares for new project RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shows off her toned physique in mirror selfie; actress prepares for new project

    Crunchy Roll Anime Awards 2024: Animal star Rashmika Mandanna to represent India in Tokyo RBA

    Crunchy Roll Anime Awards 2024: Animal star Rashmika Mandanna to represent India in Tokyo

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Couple makes FIRST appearance, pose for paps during Anna Daan ceremony RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Couple makes FIRST appearance, pose for paps during Anna Daan ceremony

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on NIR

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Barfiwala Flyover Gokhale Bridge 6 feet gap causes chaos Netizens can't keep calm gcw

    Mumbai: Barfiwala flyover, Gokhale bridge 6-feet gap causes chaos; Netizens can't keep calm

    Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10 days in police custody gcw

    BREAKING| Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10 days in police custody

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter osf

    Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon