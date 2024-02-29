Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: let's take a look at educational qualifications

As Radhika Merchant prepares to enter the Ambani family by marrying Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, some reports are out about her educational credentials and her husband-to-be; check it out.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son who just got engaged to Radhika Merchant, graduated from Brown University in Rhode Island, USA.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Moving on to the Ambani family's oldest son, Aakash Ambani, whose educational background includes majoring in Economics from Brown University in the United States.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anant Ambani had his early schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School before continuing his studies at Brown University.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anant M. Ambani is an Indian business executive who has been a director on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022, and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He will also be a Reliance Foundation's board member beginning in September 2022.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anant Ambani recently talked about his love for animals, his ambitious project Vantara in Jamnagar and a slew of issues.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Talking about his fiancé, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani said, "I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, is on the Board of Directors of Encore Healthcare (EHPL), where her parents are the CEO and Managing Director.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Radhika, the future wife of Anant Ambani, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Politics and Economics from New York University.