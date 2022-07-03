Rocketry Day 2 BO Collection: R Madhavan's film see 100% jump in Saturday collection

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in select number of screens, despite which, the film has strongly been picking up on its business. Here's R Madhavan's film's Saturday report.

R Madhavan’s directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is one of the most anticipated films of the year that hit the theaters on Friday. Rocketry had its special screening held at the Cannes Film Festival where it received exceptional reviews including a standing ovation. Clearly, the excitement around this film, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist, had been huge. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been well accepted by the audience. So much so that it did wonders on the second day of its release. On Saturday, the film’s earning saw a whopping 100 per cent jump in its collection. On Sunday, its makers are expecting the film's collection to be better than the last two days. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beats 'Rocketry', 'Om', find out how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' are doing Meanwhile, the makers of the film have started talking to the film's distributor company UFO Movies after it came to light that the film's poster was not being installed in many theaters of North India.

The false case of espionage: 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a biopic of ISRO's former scientist, Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. With this film, Madhavan has made his directorial debut as well. He also plays the titular role of Nambi Narayanan, a space scientist who was arrested on false charges of espionage during the Congress government at the Centre. At that time, he was close to achieving a major milestone in space science. It has been indicated in the film that this was done at the behist of foreign powers. Police officer RB Sreekumar, who implicated Nambi Narayanan in this case, was also arrested recently. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, actors who went naked for films

Shows expected to increase from Sunday: R Madhavan, Simran and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has not released the way it should have been for a film based on a conspiracy to play with the nation. But, the film is being liked a lot by the people and the shows of the film are also expected to increase from Sunday. This is because the film did a great job on Saturday. It earned Rs 1.73 crore as per Friday's final figures; the Hindi version has more share than the Tamil version.

Great performance on Saturday: 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' earned Rs 75 lakh in Tamil, Rs 90 lakh in Hindi and Rs 4 lakh in Malayalam on the first day. On the other hand, on Saturday, the second day of release, the film has earned Rs 1.60 crore in Hindi alone. The Tamil version of the film is also expected to earn close to Rs 1.25 crore as per initial figures. According to the initial figures, the net collection of the film on the second day can remain above Rs 3 crore.

The clash with Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om': R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' released opposite Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Rashtra Kavach Om', starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. The film 'Rashtrakavach Om', which earned Rs 1.51 crore on Friday, earned Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday, according to the initial figures.

